Family mourns loss of Affton woman killed in Table Rock Lake tragedy

ST. LOUIS - The son of the Affton woman killed in the boating tragedy at Table Rock Lake said he remains in shock.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke exclusively with Joe Strecker about how he wants his mother, Rosie Hamann, to be remembered.

“There aren’t enough words to describe my mom. She was just everything in the world,” Strecker, 45, said.

Strecker recalls receiving the horrific news from a law enforcement officer last week.

“A state trooper called me. I guess it was around 10:30. Let me know there was a boating accident,” he said.

Rosie Hamann and her boyfriend, Bill Asher, were among the 17 killed when a duck boat capsized at Table Rock Lake last Thursday.

The couple was celebrating Hamann’s birthday.

“It’s hard. It really is. Two of the best people in the world in my eyes,” Strecker said.

Various events will be held in the coming weeks and months to honor Strecker and Asher. The two belonged to a tight-knit group of friends who were active in celebrating military veterans.

“I’ve got so many people. So many people have said their prayers. It’s just overwhelming,” he said.