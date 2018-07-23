× County Police issue Endanger Person Advisory for missing 13-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old female. Police say Jashari Y. Johnson left a residence on El Sabado Drive in St. Louis, MO around 8 pm on Sunday, July 22nd.

Jashari is an African-American female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 175-pound, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is suicidal, having left a suicide note stating she would not be coming home.

If you have seen Jashari Johnson, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.