Two injured in two St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings in St. Louis.

The first shooting took place a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Chippewa and Minnesota. A man in his 20’s was shot in the back. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning at approximately 4:40 a.m. at Ridge and Belt. A man was shot in the chest. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived and was taken to an area hospital.