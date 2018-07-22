Suspect in custody after driving into crowd, killing a young woman and injuring others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - A young woman is dead and another seriously injured after investigators say a car deliberately drove into a crowd of people outside an Alton bar early Sunday morning.

“It just hurts so bad,” says her mother Andria Heinemeirer.

She held the hand of her youngest daughter 21-year-old Katie Bunt for the last time early Sunday morning.

Police say she was hit and killed by a 21-year-old who drove his car into a crowd that was standing near the sidewalk in the 400 block of Belle Street in Alton around 3 a.m.

“Very full life, cared for everybody, so big and had a heart so big, so big,” she says.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was also injured and was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Heinemeirer says another girl was taken to a local hospital for a concussion.

Police have the suspected driver in custody. Witnesses who didn’t want to go on camera say it appeared to be intentional. They describe that he hopped the curb and was heading towards the group then went into reverse hitting the group possibly more than once.

Heinemeirer says the young man has been at her house and went to East Alton Wood River High School with Katie.

“She knew him for many of years, I’ve known him,” she explains.

Now she’ll have to bury her daughter as they try to pull together the money for a funeral since she didn’t have life insurance.

Katie leaves behind a brother and sister, as well as three cats she jokingly she referred to as her children, and her dreams of becoming a Vet Tech.

“She’s in a good place now,” says her mother.