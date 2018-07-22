× Coast Guards set to raise sunken duck boat at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, MO – The United States Coast Guard is set to salvage the sunken duck boat Monday, July 23rd at 9 am in Branson, Missouri. The boat was on a tour with 31 people on board when the storm swept across Table Rock Lake with wind speeds in excess of 70 mph. 17 of the boat’s passengers were killed in the accident.

Once the boat has been brought to the surface it will be towed back to shore an taken to a secure facility for further inspection and investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.