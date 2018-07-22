Additional lane closures on I-270 between Page and I-70 beginning Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Drivers in North St. Louis County need to be aware that crews will be closing various lanes on northbound I-270 between Page and I-70 as part of the next phase in the Fee Fee Creek Bridge Project.

Beginning on Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m., the closure will begin and all northbound I-270 lanes will be shifted onto the southbound bridge between Dorsett and I-70 by Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m. Drivers will have three southbound lanes and three northbound lanes in this area on Monday.

In addition, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, crews will be closing the Dorsett on-ramp to northbound I-270. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes running north and south such as I-170, Lindbergh, and Route 141.

The ramp closure and lane shifts will remain until mid to late August.

For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com.

All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.