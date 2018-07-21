Pulse: Importance of diversity and inclusion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Washington University in St. Louis demands an apology from the Clayton Police Department after ten African American, in-coming, first year students are falsely accused of leaving an IHOP restaurant without paying for their meals. The students were escorted back to the restaurant under heavy police presence after several showed officers receipts proving they were not involved in a dine and dash incident. Upon arriving at the restaurant, the manager told police the students paid for their meals and were not guilty of wrongdoing. We take a closer look at the importance of diversity and inclusion and racism in the Gateway City area.

Guests: