Couple from Affton killed in duck boat accident

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley met with investigators on Saturday at the Missouri State Highway Patrol command center in Branson. He got a briefing on the duck boat tragedy that happened at Table Rock Lake on Thursday.

On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited the area to share his condolences.

We're also now learning the names of the 17 people who were killed when the duck boat sank.

Five of them were from Missouri and we know that two of them were from Affton.

They were Bill Asher and his partner Rose Hamann.

Neighbors say Bill and Rose were celebrating her birthday and they were really looking forward to taking a trip to Branson to ride the duck boats.

Neighbors say they were the kind of people you want to have living next door.

They say bill loved being outside and always kept his lawn looking pristine and that the couple would put on block parties for the neighborhood kids with the help of local police and the fire departments.

Neighbor Scott Eaton says, “He took care of his grass, it`s never been this long cuz he was out here cutting it every day, making everything pretty.”

He adds, “They were a cute little couple, they were always doing things together. They deserved each other you could tell that.”

Donations for the victims’ families can be made online at the Branson Area Disaster Relief Fund.