Weather Kid of the Week – Katrina Wilfong

ST. LOUIS - Katrina Wilfong is an eighth-grader at Hardin Middle School in the City of St. Charles school district. According to her mother, people call her Hurricane Katrina. Katrina is always checking her weather app for storms, especially hurricanes, and dreams of becoming a meteorologist. Katrina Wilfong is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.