Tesla picks St. Louis for first Missouri public showing of Model 3 sedan

ST. LOUIS, MO — The first public showing of Tesla's new Model 3 sedan in Missouri will be at the company's St. Louis showroom. You can see the car at their University City location near I-170 and Olive Blvd.

The new, more affordable offering from Tesla is proving very popular. Nearly a half million consumers made reservations for the car. But, as recent as April, Tesla was laboring through slow production. Now, the University City location is getting them in fast.

“The production is ramping up crazy now. They reduced their expected window of orders down from 3-5 months to 1-3 months,” says Steve Henn, a St. Louis area teacher who picked up his new Model 3 a few days ago.

Henn says he couldn’t be happier with the more affordable model which cost him around $45,000. That’s with the long-range battery that gets 310 miles a charge. The basic Model 3 retails for $35,000 with a battery that goes 259 miles.

“The quietness is awesome. No engine underneath you is amazing. Pickup is phenomenal. Instant torque is a ton of fun to drive at the same time safe.”

Tesla says consumers are telling them they are very excited about the self-driving feature which could be legalized within 2 years. The cars already have the ability built in their computers and all features can be updated on cars, just like phones

Tesla owner Avi Ruderman says, “I work in a hospital and work long days. Going home can be rough. This technology of self-driving gets us one step closer.”

The electric car has eight cameras on it for autonomous driving. The car charges in 6 and a half hours and can go 0-60 in five seconds. It seats five adults.

Henn says, “it actually looks and feels like the kind of car you're going to have in the next 10-15 years.”

The Model 3 was recently named Popular Mechanic’s 2018 “Car of the Year.”

Tesla's University City Showroom:

Address

Tesla St. Louis-University City

8664 Olive Blvd

University City, MO 63132