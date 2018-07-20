× Several members of Indiana family among those killed in duck boat crash

BRANSON, Missouri – Several members of an Indiana family were on a duck boat that capsized in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night, killing 17 people.

Family members confirmed to our sister station FOX59 that 11 members of the family, including several children, were aboard the boat and nine of them passed away in the incident.

The pastor of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church said the family was close to his church, but weren’t members. A family member shared a photo that showed some of the victims, but the names of the deceased have not been released.

Investigators said stormy weather contributed to the crash. A thunderstorm brought winds of 50 to 65 mph to the area shortly before the first 911 call came in at 7:09 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Branson at 6:32 p.m. Thursday.

The boat was carrying 31 people, and 14 survived. Investigators said earlier Friday that 13 people had been killed while four were still missing. By Friday afternoon, the death toll stood at 17 after the bodies of the four remaining missing passengers were found.

Passengers on a nearby boat described the scene as chaotic and said the winds picked up suddenly, sending debris flying everywhere.

The NTSB, Coast Guard, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating.