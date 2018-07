Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning after officers responded to a reported shooting in south St. Louis.

The shooting had been reported shortly around 5 a.m. in 3200 block of Pennsylvania near Pestalozzi street.

Arriving officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive outside a home.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time.

Detectives were working to gather more information.