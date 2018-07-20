‘An American Tragedy’ at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 18th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase began Friday, July 13 and continues next weekend, July 20-22 at Washington University.

The event shows films written, edited, directed or produced by St. Louis residents. There are 106 films included in this year's festival.

Lisa Boyd is the writer and producer of "An American Tragedy." She is joined by Jim Hall, the father of murder victim Kelli Hall on FOX 2 to discuss her film screening at the festival. Boyd's film is about how the man convicted of the murder turned from an alcohol-addicted, criminal to a clean-and-sober, selfless model inmate. He is now someone who helped improve the lives of his fellow convicts and took full responsibility for the heinous acts he committed. "An American Tragedy" recounts the story of his redemption.

You can see "An American Tragedy" Sunday, July 22 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org