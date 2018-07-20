× A new, dangerous tick found in the US

ST. LOUIS- A new type of tick has been found in the US, the state Health Department cautioned Tuesday.

The new species of ticks are called the Longhorn Tick also known as the Bush Tick or Cattle Tick.

These ticks have been common in Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia but are now showing up in the east coast, Arkansas, and Texas.

This species of tick usually swarms livestock causing life-threatening blood loss and also poses a threat to household pets.

Officials say people can protest themselves from tick bites by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and using insect repellents containing DEET.