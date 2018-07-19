Vice President Pence visits St. Louis to promote tax cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Vice president Mike Pence will appear in St. Louis for an event promoting the administration’s tax cuts.

Tax Cuts To Put America First event is scheduled for Thursday morning, at the St. Louis Marriott Grand on Washington Avenue downtown.

According to officials, the event will feature several speakers; including the Vice President. He is scheduled to discuss how the tax cuts are impacting St. Louis residents, the state of Missouri and the nation. He attended one of the 18 series of tax policy events last week in Kansas City.

The series of tax policy events are conducted by America First Policies; a nonprofit organization set up last year to promote President Trump's agenda. The group has been controversial though with some of its officials making racist and pro-nazi comments.

After his speech, Pence is scheduled to attend fundraisers for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and Congressman Mike Bost in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Both Hawley and Bost are Republicans who could face tight races later this year. Hawley is running for U.S Senate against Democratic incumbent Claire Mccaskill.