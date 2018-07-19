Tour the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - The 4 bedroom, 4 baths, 3-car garage St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $423,000 but can be yours for just $100.

The home features a gourmet kitchen with 7-foot eat-in island, celebrity designer Michael Moloney spa-inspired luxury master suite and bath, media room, outdoor putting green and many upgrades including 10-ft ceilings and a fully finished lower level.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-667-3394 or at dreamhome.org Reserve your ticket by June 21 and are entered to win a $2,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Paramount Mortgage.

Only 10,750 tickets will be sold, and one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand new house located in Legends Pointe in O’Fallon.