St. Louis County street racing crash leads to manslaughter charges

ST. LOUIS, MO — A south St. Louis County man now faces manslaughter and assault charges after a deadly street racing crash in March.

The chain-reaction accident led to the death of a 43-year-old man and injured two women in another car.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Adam Michaud with three felony counts for allegedly racing through traffic and causing the deadly chain-reaction crash. Michaud is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The accident happened on Reavis Barracks Road near Union around 6 p.m. on March 4, 2018. Two witnesses told investigators they saw four cars ahead of them at the stoplight. When the light turned green, the two front cars did burn-outs and the two cars behind them sped off racing.

The racing cars weaved around slower vehicles. Michaud's car struck a curb and hit a white Pontiac, which then went into oncoming traffic. The Pontiac struck a Toyota Echo killing the driver, 43-year-old Jose Solis-Luna. The two women in the Pontiac, a 48-year-old south St. Louis County woman and her 19-year-old daughter, suffered serious injuries.

The critically wounded woman spoke with Fox2/News 11 but did not want to do an interview. It was obvious her life will never be the same.