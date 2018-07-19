St. Louis County street racing crash leads to manslaughter charges

ST. LOUIS, MO — A south St. Louis County man now faces manslaughter and assault charges after a deadly street racing crash in March.
The chain-reaction accident led to the death of a 43-year-old man and injured two women in another car.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Adam Michaud with three felony counts for allegedly racing through traffic and causing the deadly chain-reaction crash. Michaud is being held on a $150,000 bond.
The accident happened on Reavis Barracks Road near Union around 6 p.m. on March 4, 2018. Two witnesses told investigators they saw four cars ahead of them at the stoplight. When the light turned green, the two front cars did burn-outs and the two cars behind them sped off racing.
The racing cars weaved around slower vehicles. Michaud's car struck a curb and hit a white Pontiac, which then went into oncoming traffic. The Pontiac struck a Toyota Echo killing the driver, 43-year-old Jose Solis-Luna. The two women in the Pontiac, a 48-year-old south St. Louis County woman and her 19-year-old daughter, suffered serious injuries.
The critically wounded woman spoke with Fox2/News 11 but did not want to do an interview. It was obvious her life will never be the same.
“She’s been through a lot. They’ve had to come and redo her steps for her to get upstairs,” said Gloria Parker, a neighbor.
Parker said her neighbor was still recovering and in physical therapy after multiple surgeries. She's still unable to return to work.
“These kids, to me, they’re not responsible behind the wheel anymore, like when we were growing up. We learned that respect,” Parker said.
“It’s a shame. I don’t know how many years he’s looking at,” said her husband, Eugene. “It’s got to be tough for him to realize what he’s done. Hopefully, it’s an eye-opener for him, his family, and everybody else.”
Michaud faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the involuntary manslaughter count; up to 7 years for each assault count.