St. Charles fire captain injured in explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A captain with the St. Charles Fire Department is recovering after he was injured on the job Wednesday.

Firefighters said the 15-year veteran of the department has second and third-degree burns on his hands and face.

They said the incident happened when they were working to put out a truck fire.

Fire officials said the fire was almost completely out when an unexpected explosion happened, blowing the truck's door 100 feet into a field. They said it happened near highways J and H in unincorporated St. Charles County.

They said the fire captain has a long road of recovery ahead of him but is hopeful he will not have to undergo surgery.