SLU Hospital taking part in nationwide pilot program to track living donors

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is one of 10 transplant centers nationwide – and the only one in Missouri – to participate in a new "Living Donor Collective" to follow long-term health outcomes after living donation.

The Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), under contract with the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, established the registry. "All living donors are altruistic making a gift of themselves they really deserve long-term follow up and so it’s been recognized there needs to be this universal initiative," said Dr. Krista Lentine, SLUCare Nephrologist at SLU Hospital.

SRTR's plan is to establish a living donor registry in which participating transplant programs register all potential living donor candidates evaluated at their center. It's to better track donors' health for the remainder of their lives, instead of the two years of monitoring now required.

Data on all potential living organ donors will be submitted to SRTR at the beginning of their evaluation by the assessing transplant center, and aspects of their physical and psychosocial well-being will be followed up by SRTR.

"What this registry will do will track long-term outcomes including the medical health outcomes, the health of the kidney, of course, survival, quality of life measures, and any economic impact such as impact on insurance for example."

The pilot phase of establishing the registry is anticipated to last two years. SLU Hospital joins centers such as Mayo Clinic, UCLA, Mount Sinai, University of Minnesota, Johns Hopkins, Baylor, University of Pittsburgh, Emory and Hennepin County Medical Center as pilot sites.

It is projected that the first donors will be enrolled in the third or fourth quarter of 2017. Once the pilot phase is completed by the end of 2018, the registry can then be incrementally expanded to eventually include most if not all potential living donors evaluated at transplant programs in the US.

