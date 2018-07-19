Legendary rockers Styx and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts brought their A game to the delight of thousands of classic rock fans ranging from 8-80. The co-headliners teamed up with Tesla for a summer tour that brought them to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 8.
PICTURES: Styx, Joan Jett and Tesla at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 2018
