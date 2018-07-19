Eight confirmed dead in boating accident at Table Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. - First responders across southwest Missouri were called to the scene of a reported "mass casualty incident" at Table Rock Lake on Thursday after several people were thrown into the water.

Officials confirmed eight people died as a result of the boating accident.

According to our sister station Fox 4 News, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed 31 people, including children, were on a duck boat when it crashed and sank around 7 p.m. near the Branson Belle dock.

The incident occurred as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

The CoxHealth Medical Center said it was treating six patients from the incident, three of whom were under the age of 18.

The boat was owned and operated by Ride the Ducks Branson.

