Retiring director of St. Louis City Housing Authority says mice at Clinton Peabody nearly eradicated

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis City Housing Authority is set to step down. This follows a year of battling the mice infestation problem at the Clinton Peabody Public Housing Complex just south of downtown.

Executive Director Cheryl Lovell is retiring after 20years as head of the agency.

She Admits that the Housing Authority didn't recognize the warning signs soon enough to head off the mice infestation that will ultimately cost the agency $250,000, and cause a lot of distress for a lot of the tenants.

The You Paid For It Team first broke this story last August. Since then a lot of public officials have weighed in from state lawmakers, a U.S. Senator, and the Missouri Attorney General.

At one point the infestation affected 165 apartments. Lovell now says the problem is 85 percent solved and they're working on the remaining 15 percent.