Protesters to march outside Vice President Mike Pence's St. Louis visit

ST. LOUIS, MO — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to St. Louis Thursday to raise money for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

The vice president will also promote the Trump administration’s tax cuts.

The tax event is Thursday morning at the St. Louis Marriott Grand and is hosted by America First Policies.

Expect activists with NARAL Pro-Choice America to be the largest group protesting the vice president’s visit. Their group writes on Facebook they will gather across the street at America’s Center.