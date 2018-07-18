× Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into East St. Louis home

EAST ST. LOUIS – A police pursuit has ended with an SUV crashing into a home.

The pursuit began in Washington Park Illinois and ended at 39th and Van Buren in East St. Louis.

Fox 2 has been told the driver was ejected and has been transported to the hospital.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the accident. All are said to be shaken up, but okay.

We’ll have more on this story on Fox 2 News in the Morning.