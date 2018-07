Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, MO. - A metro family named their newborn son after St. Louis Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina. The family of six said they are huge baseball fans and that they have had their heart set on the name for years, they were just waiting to have a boy.

Watch the clip above to meet 8-day-old Yadier Almanza-Parra.