MoDOT holds public meetings on local I-70 needs

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host two public meetings this week on improvements to Interstate 70 from downtown St. Louis to Wentzville.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday at the O'Fallon City Hall, 100 North Main Street. The second is scheduled for Thursday at the J.C. Penney Building at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in north St. Louis County. Both meetings will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of the study is to establish a long-term vision for I-70 and identify potential transportation improvements along the 40-mile corridor. The study has been looking at ways to reduce congestion, how to improve operations and economic vitality and make the highway safer for all modes of travel.

MoDOT has been working on this plan in conjunction with Metro and the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

Those involved with the study have spent the last few years gathering feedback from thousands of members of the public as well as other stakeholders and other experts.

Those connected with the Envision I-70 study will present their findings to the public at the meetings this week.

A MoDOT spokesperson said there's no timeline for when any potential improvements might start. At this point, funding has not been secured for the project.