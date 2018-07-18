Illegal tire dumping adds to continuing resident frustrations of trash not being picked up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Frustrations continue to build about a problem Fox 2 reported on back in May.

St. Louis City is still lacking trash pickup trucks.

“And then we have people that aren’t even qualified to drive the trucks,” said Brandon Bosley of Ward 3, “when we have people that are qualified to drive, we don’t have enough of them.”

Wednesday some residents living in North and South City told Fox 2 that not only are they fed up with delayed trash pickup but now there are piles of tires being dumped in alleys.

“It gets very frustrating more or less and it’s very time consuming,” said Leonetta Nelson who lives near North Park Place, an area that she says constantly deals with random piles of used tires.

“There’s about 50 tires over there,” said Lana Camp-Jessop pointing to an alley between Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues.

“These tires have been sitting here for at least a couple of months now,” she said, “and now they are burnt out and are useless garbage.”

Meanwhile, Fox 2 talked with Koran Addo, spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, asking him about an update on the city’s trash truck fleet.

“We bought three more in the last forty days and we expect to buy six more before Thanksgiving,” Addo said. “Most of our trucks are 18 to 20 years old. We would have liked to replace them earlier but you know the city is constantly under budget constraints.”

The recent $3 per month increase for trash collection is being used to purchase new trucks at a cost of $250,000 each.

Neighbors said they’re being patient with the city’s efforts, but also point to resident responsibility.

“There is accountability on our behalf as residents,” said Nelson, “we need to see that we are part of this community and that we are influential in making a change here.”

If you’re looking to get rid of tires the right way you can take them to a tire dealer or a retailer, or visit the Department of Natual Resources website for more information on proper disposal.