Wash U Association of Black Students demand apology from Clayton PD

CLAYTON, Mo.- Washington University Association of Black Students is joining the rest of the university in demanding an apology from the Clayton Police Department after Wash-U students were falsely accused of dining and dashing.

On July 7 the manager of the IHOP on Clayton Road called the police to report that four black men had left without paying a $62 bill. According to police, the manager told them that two of the men were wearing white t-shirts, one had black pants and one was wearing red.

An officer spotted a group of people matching that description walking near the Galleria Parkway with IHOP bags. Police told the group about a report of a theft. They said some of the individuals could show proof of purchase while others indicated they had paid cash.

According to police one person in the group offered to have everyone walk back to the IHOP to speak with the manager who confirmed they were not the suspects.

One parent filed a complaint with the police department saying the students were falsely accused and Washington University supports the demand for an apology.

They issued a statement saying in part, “The fact that these 10 students, all of whom are African American, were scared and humiliated is unacceptable to us….we are hoping that our students will hear directly from the City of Clayton with both an explanation and an apology.”

The Clayton Police Chief said there's nothing to indicate his officers were unprofessional or violated department policy.

The students involved in this are all incoming freshmen attending a summer program to help them prepare for university life.

Association of Black Students @ABSWashU at @WUSTL demand apology from Clayton PD re: incident outside IHOP. pic.twitter.com/mXMG7619Zz — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) July 17, 2018

