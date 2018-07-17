Tips pour in for suspect in MetroBus shooting, as victim’s fiancée deals with aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO - Tips keep pouring into police after surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting on a MetroBus were made public. 35-year-old Kenneth Pointer was shot after bumping into someone on the bus on Saturday night. He tried to run away when the bus stopped on South Florissant Road in Cool Valley but the shooter ran after him and shot him several more times.

Tiauna Jones was Pointer’s fiancée. She said he leaves behind 4 children. A GoFundMe was established to help care for their needs. Jones said anyone wanting to donate school supplies could contact her through Facebook.

The youngest child is 18-months-old.

“She may not have that many memories but I’m going to make sure that they know how great of a man their father was,” said Jones.

Jones is finding comfort in the number of tips her family and police received regarding the suspect. She said too many murders in St. Louis go unsolved because witnesses stay silent.

“You can call it snitching. You can call it whatever you want to call it,” said Jones. “We need to start talking and stepping up to help each other.”

Anyone with information in the case can contact St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.