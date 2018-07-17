× St. Louis County police investigate mystery death in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting Pagedale authorities in investigating a mysterious death Tuesday afternoon.

Pagedale police were asked to conduct a welfare check for a person in the 1400 block of Leroy Avenue. Officers arrived at the home at 12:10 p.m. and found the body of a man in a vacant lot.

The victim was said to be in his 40s. He’s not been positively identified.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, county police spokesman, Pagedale authorities asked for county assistance.

The investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Granda said.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction on this case is asked to contact either the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.