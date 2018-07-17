Police ask for public’s help to solve armed robbery in Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images Tuesday of two suspects wanted for robbery in the Central West End.

According to police, the robbery took place July 10 around 7:45 p.m. Two suspects followed the victim for about a block from Laclede and Newstead to the corner of Forest Park and Newstead, then robbed him at gunpoint.

It has many in the area on the lookout, including employees at the nearby Washington University Medical Campus. One employee said that campus security alerts them via email any time a crime happens nearby.

The newest crime data from St. Louis police shows robberies in the CWE are up by 14 percent since June of last year and aggravated assault is up in the neighborhood by a stunning 450 percent.

One CWE resident, Lawrence White, said he tries to stay aware of his surroundings.

“A lot of guys you'll see ride around and they’ll prey this area,” said White. “As long as the poverty level stays the way it is, people are going to do what they have to do to survive."

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Your tips will remain anonymous.