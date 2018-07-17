× Illinois Gov. Rauner to stop in metro-east

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Gov. will visit the metro-east Tuesday, July 17.

He starts in Granite City to take action on Senate Bill 2368 at Metro East Sanitary District at 9a.m. The Governor will also join the State Fire Marshal in Collinsville Tuesday morning, to announce the recipients of small equipment grants.

$2.2 million has been allocated to 100 fire departments and non-profit ambulance services in Illinois. The money can be used to buy safety equipment, protective clothing, and other tools.

Then Tuesday afternoon, he will be in Litchfield signing a bill to extend the life of a Tif District for another 12 years.