× IHOP offers buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents today

ST. LOUIS- It’s IHOP’s birthday!

The deal, which gives you three buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents, is in honor of the pancake chain’s 60th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 60-cent short stacks from 7am to 7pm on July 17 as an invitation for you to celebrate its birthday.