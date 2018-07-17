Houseguest accused of biting off part of woman’s nose, swallowing it

CONROE, Texas – A Texas woman is accused of biting off a large chunk of another woman’s nose and swallowing it, according to KIAH.

“I’m 28 years old. I don’t have a nose anymore,” said the victim, identified as “Tatiana,” who spoke with KTRK.

Cops say Jessica Collins, 41, tagged along with Tatiana and her neighbor to a bar Wednesday, but when they got back to the house, Collins demanded alcohol and cigarettes. Tatiana hadn’t met Collins – who was temporarily staying with her neighbor – before that night, according to KTRK.

When Tatiana didn’t give her what she wanted and asked her to leave, Collins allegedly tackled Tatiana, bit off a piece of her nose, and swallowed it.”

“I didn’t have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t. All I could remember was the taste of the blood in my mouth,” Tatiana recalled.

“I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen other parts bit off. I mean, it does happen,” Constable Mark Herman from the Harris County Constable’s Office said. “This case here is probably the first we’ve had in probably four or five years, but it does happen.”

Tatiana, who says she doesn’t have health insurance, needs major surgery and only has a couple weeks to get it done. Doctors say the surgery gets more complicated if the wound starts to heal.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe to raise money for the surgery (Warning: link contains graphic images).

Collins was charged with misdemeanor assault-bodily injury and was released from jail Monday after posting bond.