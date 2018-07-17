× Columbia Missouri open casting call for TV commercial

COLUMBIA Mo. – Hoot Design Company in Columbia, Missouri is holding an open casting call on Tuesday.

They are looking to cast four children and four parents for a TV and radio commercial campaign for the Boone County Early Childhood Coalition.

The website design company is looking for child actors ages zero to five and adult actors from 25 to 40. Actors will be paid a daily rate and will be given material for their reel.

Auditions will take place from 3 until 7p.m. at 1023 East Walnut Street.

No experience necessary.