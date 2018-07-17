Charges filed in fatal stabbing at Shrewsbury Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 28-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside a Walmart.

Shrewsbury police called St. Louis County police at around 9:20 p.m. Monday evening asking for help with a possible homicide. St. Louis County police found the body of 33 -year-old Justin Hughes in the wooded area behind the store.

Investigators believe Hughes was stabbed to death sometime on July 15 and his body abandoned.

According to court documents, Hughes went to the wooded area behind the Walmart with two other people, identified as Robin Holland and Abigail Miller, to consume drugs and alcohol. An argument ensued between Holland and Hughes. Holland pulled out a knife and stabbed Hughes five times, including twice in the victim's back.

Police said Hughes was unarmed.

Holland and Miller fled the area and failed to notify authorities of the victim's body.

Police said both suspects were inconsistent during questioning and made incriminating statements regarding Hughes' death.

Holland was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. His bond was set at $500,000 cash-only.

Miller was charged with abandonment of a corpse. Prosecutors set a $100,000 cash-only bond for her.