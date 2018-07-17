× Police warn public about 12-year-old approached by stranger

O’FALLON, MO – The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department is reporting stranger danger incident that occurred in the Monticello Estates Subdivision Tuesday. Police say a 12-year-old female was confronted by a white male in mini-van asking if she wanted to get in the vehicle.

The girl ran to a neighborhood pool, telling a lifeguard what had happened. The lifeguard contacted the police, who searched the surrounding area. The minivan and man were located during the search.

At this point, police don’t know the man’s intent and are advising parents and children to be alert.