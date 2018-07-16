US charges Russian national with being a foreign agent

Posted 2:23 pm, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:22PM, July 16, 2018

The US government charged a Russian national with being a spy for the Russian government in the US and developing relationships “with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics.”

Maria Butina, who was involved with a Russian gun group that the National Rifle Association was supportive of, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court in Washington, DC to Monday, according to the Justice Department.

By Adam Levine