Suspects swipe key to display case, steal high-end watches at Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Chesterfield police are looking for a set of suspects who stole fine watches from the sales counter at a Saks Off 5th store at St. Louis Premium Outlets Mall.

Chesterfield police say these thieves did some planning before pulling off the heist of the fine watches. Police say on they came to the Saks Off 5th store on June 16 and stole the jewelry key on the sales counter and then left the store.

"Two days later, they came back using the key ... unlocked the glass case to high-end watches, and stole several high-end watches at that point and left," said Sergeant Keith Rider, Chesterfield Police Department.

Police are releasing surveillance video, which shows the suspects opening the glass counter and grabbing a half dozen watches worth about $1,800. Investigators are trying to determine if the thieves had prior information about the location of the key at the jewelry case at the Saks Off 5th store or whether the opportunity just presented itself at the moment.

"In the original contact with the sales associate, one was distracting while the other one was grabbing the key so they may have seen the key sitting on the counter and decided they were going to take it by doing that and they distracted the employee," said Sergeant Rider.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes these suspects to contact Chesterfield police or CrimeStoppers.