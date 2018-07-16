× Poplar Street Bridge road work to last several weeks

ST. LOUIS — If you take the Poplar Street Bridge from Missouri into Illinois at night then you might want to find an alternate route for the next two weeks. That’s because of ramp and lane closures starting Monday.

The good news is that these closures are happening overnight and not during the peak traffic times.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, MoDOT crews will close the ramp where we are from northbound I-55 and eastbound I-44 onto the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge. They will also close the left lane across the eastbound bridge.

Both of these closures will happen each weekday night at 8 p.m. for the next two weeks. MoDOT says the ramp and lane will reopen by 5 a.m. on the following day.

MoDOT tells us the closures are part of the ongoing work to add a fifth lane on the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge from 6th Street in Missouri to Route 3 in Illinois.

This road work is set to be complete by Friday, July 30 at 5 a.m.