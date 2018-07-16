Peabody Opera House gets new name – Stifel Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Peabody Opera House has a new name.

Stifel Financial Corp. entered into a 10-year naming-rights agreement, resulting in the historic venue's name being changed to the Stifel Theatre.

The venue originally opened in April 1934 as the Municipal Auditorium. It was renamed the Kiel Opera House in 1943 in honor of former St. Louis Mayor Henry W. Kiel. The opera house closed its doors in May 1991 until the start of a $78.7 million renovation project in 2010.

Peabody Energy won the naming rights for the venue at the time and the revitalized Peabody Opera House reopened in October 2011.