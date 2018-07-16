Edwardsville community rallies behind teen whose parents were killed in vehicle accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Edwardsville community is rallying behind the family of a 12-year-old boy who has now lost both parents to vehicle crashes. Malik Allen’s father died years ago in a car crash and his mother Markia Ivy was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday near New Poag Rd. and Wanda Rd.

“It’s been a difficult time for us to get through,” said DeAndre Lewis, Malik’s uncle.

Sean McMeen is Malik’s little league baseball coach. He set up a GoFundMe page to help.

The Edwardsville Orange Sox played Saturday and Malik decided he wanted to play. The Sox and their opponents offered condolences and held a moment of silence.

“This is one of the most important lessons that we learned as a team this year,” said McMeen. “To stay together as family.”

He’s hoping for a big turnout at the Gulf Shores restaurant in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The restaurant will be donating 20% of its proceeds to Malik’s family. Harry Parker is the owner. He recalls the special relationship Malik had with his mother.

“She was always there, always giving him counsel,” said Parker. “Not only how to be a good athlete but how to be a good person and that impressed me the most about her.”

Lewis said his family will get through this and they appreciate every bit of support they’ve seen.

“Everybody in the community could have a hand in helping raise this child but his family is definitely going to be there for him,” said Lewis. “He’s going to have all the help and support he needs from us.”