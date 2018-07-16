Boys and Girls Club offering free swimming lessons to local youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Water safety is the focus this week of special classes for kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

It’s happening at the Herbert Hoover location on North Grand in north St. Louis.

The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with a national group called the ZAC Foundation to teach kids about water safety.

More than 100 kids between five and nine years old are doing everything from receiving free swimming lessons to learning how to help others in danger.

The kids are part of the summer program at Herbert Hoover.

“It really is safety education, becoming comfortable around water. When young people don’t know how to swim, then there are opportunities that they don’t take advantage of,” said Dr. Flint Fowler, the President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

This is the third year for the program Herbert Hoover – the sessions are already full.

The Zac Foundation organizes water safety classes with Boys and Girls Clubs across the country. The foundation is named after Zachary Archer Cohen, a young boy who drowned in his family’s pool in Connecticut.