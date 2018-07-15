One person killed during metro bus shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One person is dead after a shooting took place on a metro bus Saturday night, July 14th.

The incident occurred on South Florissant road in the Cool Valley area around 10 p.m.

The two people involved apparently started arguing on the bus when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

The victim was able to run off the bus but police say the shooter followed him and continued to shoot.

The victim died on the scene.

Police say the shooter ran away and has not been identified.