× Major Case Squad activated in Hazelwood homicide

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Friday, June 14, at around 10 p.m. Hazelwood Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired in the Knollwood Apartment Complex.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with possible gunshot wounds. Officers tried to resuscitate the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hazelwood Police have activated the St. Louis Major Case Squad to assist in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 314-244-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers website at http://stlrcs.org.