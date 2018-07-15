× Kabul suicide bombing leaves at least seven dead

At least seven people were killed and more than 15 were wounded in Kabul, Afghanistan in a suicide attack at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told CNN.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives on Sunday at the gate of the ministry near its parking area, ministry spokesman Fraidoon Azhand told CNN. The blast took place about 4:30 p.m. local time as staff were leaving to go home.

The attack comes as the UN released a report stating the number of Afghan civilians killed in the first six months of this year has reached a record high. Almost 1,700 civilians were killed from January 1 to June 30, a total higher than at any comparable time over the last 10 years, according to the UN.

In late April, 10 journalists were among 31 people killed in a series of attacks in Afghanistan. And in May, an explosion at a mosque in Khost killed at least 14 people.

In February, the Afghan government announced it would be willing to recognize the Taliban, the Islamist militant group, as a legitimate political party as part of a potential ceasefire agreement.