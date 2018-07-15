Cardinals Fire Manager Mike Matheny and Coaches John Mabry; Bill Mueller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Shortly after the Cardinals 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, the team announced that they had fired manager Mike Matheny and hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller. Matheny was in his seventh season as the Cardinals manager, He replaced Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa at the beginning of the 2012 season. LaRussa had won the Cardinals 11th World Championship in 2011. Matheny took the Cardinals to the playoffs in his first four seasons, 2012-2015. The 2013 team went to the World Series but lost to the Boston Red Sox. Matheny's teams' performances went down in the following years. The Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. The current Cardinals team has a record of 47-46, seven games behind the first place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is a clip of what turned out to be Matheny's final press conference after Saturday night's loss to the Reds. Matheny saying there was still time in this season to turn this club's performance around for the good.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak gave this reaction to the dismissal of Mike Matheny.

Mike Shildt, the Cardinals current bench coach has been named the team's interim manager in place of Matheny. The Cardinals will hold an 11 am press conference on Sunday morning to discuss Matheny's exit as Cardinals manager.