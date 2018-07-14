Thunderstorms roll through St. Louis Metro Area

ST. LOUIS – As temperatures soared to the upper 90’s, and the heat index topped out at 106 degrees, spot thunderstorms started forming around the Metro Area. Many in the viewing area saw high winds, with heavy localized rainfall. Downtown St. Louis experienced wind gust near 60 mph, with rainfall producing some flash flooding, high water in low-lying areas, downed power lines and some damage to brick structures.

In the Metro East, some areas received up to 2 inches of rain.

Most of the storms have moved east into Illinois. As the sunsets Saturday evening, the threat of storms will reduce through 9 pm.

