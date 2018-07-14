Pulse – The Urban League’s ‘Save Our Sons’ program

ST. LOUIS, MO — When Will Donlow’s world turned upside down after he lost his job, he went to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for help. Donlow participated in the Urban League’s “Save Our Sons” program. Now he has an incredible story to tell about his remarkable success. Find out how hundreds of men in the Gateway City area are learning skills to help them secure job opportunities. Also, see how two female entrepreneurs are making their marks in the region.
Guests:
- Will Donlow, Save Our Sons graduate
- Khalia Collier, owner and General Manager of the St. Louis Surge women’s professional basketball team
- Nagwa Abdelghfour, Owner Of The Wedding Gallery In St. Charles