Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny

ST. LOUIS – Saturday night the St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Matheny who was in his 7th season with the Redbirds as manager.

In a press release from the Cardinals fired Matheny, hitting coach John Mobry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller.

Matheny was hired on as Manager of the St. Louis Cardinals on November 14, 2011. He was the team’s 49th manager and had compiled a record of 591-473 wins-losses. He led the Cardinals into the postseason in 2012, 2013,2014 and 2015, w winning a National League Championship in 2013.

In the interim, the Cardinals have named Bench Coach Mike Shildt as manager.

Shildt is 49-years-old and has been with the organization since 2004, serving on the team’s coaching staff for the past two seasons.

A press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, where Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr., and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak will discuss the dismissals.